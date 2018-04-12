Cybg (CBBYF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Cybg (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 5th. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CYBG PLC provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offers savings accounts, telephone banking, insurance, investment management, loans, credit cards, cash management accounts, financial planning, mortgage and internet banking. The bank primarily provides its services through retail branches, business banking centres, direct and online banking. It operates under Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank and B brands. CYBG PLC is headquartered in Leeds, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS CBBYF remained flat at $$3.46 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares. Cybg has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $3.46.

