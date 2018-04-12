CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm presently has a $5.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CynergisTek, Inc. provides cyber security and information management consulting in healthcare industry. It specializes in privacy, security, compliance and document management. The company’s service includes risk assessment, technical security, baseline security, information security program assessment, print security, vulnerability, architecture, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing and riskSonar assessment tool. CynergisTek Inc., formerly known as Auxilio, Inc., is headquartered in Mission Viejo, CA. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTEK. Roth Capital began coverage on CynergisTek in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.20 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target (up from $6.25) on shares of CynergisTek in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,940. CynergisTek has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $6.72.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CynergisTek by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 402,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 74,042 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CynergisTek during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in CynergisTek during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/cynergistek-ctek-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

CynergisTek Company Profile

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document management services and IT security consulting services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers workflow solutions; and creates manageable, dependable print management programs by managing the back-office processes of hospital clients.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CynergisTek (CTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CynergisTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CynergisTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.