Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Hold Rating for Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cypress Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

NYSE CELP opened at $6.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.60. Cypress Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $9.27.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.27 million. Cypress Energy Partners had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. equities research analysts predict that Cypress Energy Partners will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cypress Energy Partners stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.27% of Cypress Energy Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Energy Partners Company Profile

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. is a limited partnership company, which serves energy companies throughout North America. The Company provides independent pipeline inspection and integrity services to producers and pipeline companies and water and environmental services with salt water disposal (SWD) facilities to the United States onshore oil and natural gas producers and trucking companies.

