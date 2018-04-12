Cyren Ltd (CYRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $3.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cyren an industry rank of 124 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cyren during the fourth quarter worth $2,057,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cyren during the third quarter worth $906,000. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cyren by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 212,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 112,150 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cyren during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Cyren during the fourth quarter worth $959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cyren stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.12, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.89. Cyren has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 million. Cyren had a negative net margin of 53.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.48%.

About Cyren

Cyren Ltd is engaged in developing and marketing information security solutions for protecting Web, e-mail and mobile transactions. The Company is a Security-as-a-Service provider of integrated cloud-based security technology solutions that mitigate cyber threats, malware attacks, information leaks, legal liability and productivity loss through the application of cyber intelligence.

