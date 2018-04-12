Cytori Therapeutics Inc (CYTX) Given $1.45 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTX) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Cytori Therapeutics’ rating score has improved by 50% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $1.45 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.05) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cytori Therapeutics an industry rank of 180 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CYTX shares. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cytori Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytori Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytori Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Laidlaw reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.65 price objective on shares of Cytori Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Cytori Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th.

Shares of Cytori Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 136,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,807. The company has a market cap of $17.25, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.13. Cytori Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.08.

Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Cytori Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 210.47% and a negative net margin of 418.36%. sell-side analysts expect that Cytori Therapeutics will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bank Sa Swissquote sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,496,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,728.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ag Postfinance sold 286,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $88,964.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,118,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 695,767 shares of company stock valued at $231,951. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cytori Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTX) by 81.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.89% of Cytori Therapeutics worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Cytori Therapeutics Company Profile

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc (Cytori) is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of treatments and devices for a range of disorders using cells as a key part of the therapy. The Company develops cellular therapeutics formulated and optimized for specific diseases and medical conditions and related products.

