Dai (DAI) Market Capitalization Reaches $23.15 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Dai token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00013064 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Radar Relay, OasisDEX and Gate.io. Dai has a market cap of $23.15 million and approximately $29.28 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002948 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00797252 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00016379 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012971 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00040123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00161105 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00057924 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 23,022,321 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OasisDEX, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Bibox and Gatecoin. It is not currently possible to purchase Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

