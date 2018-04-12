Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Rating Increased to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, April 5th.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 905 ($12.79) price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 765 ($10.81) to GBX 730 ($10.32) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 570 ($8.06) price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 585 ($8.27) price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 689.36 ($9.74).

DMGT stock opened at GBX 645.50 ($9.12) on Thursday. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a one year low of GBX 500 ($7.07) and a one year high of GBX 769 ($10.87).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/daily-mail-and-general-trust-p-l-c-dmgt-upgraded-by-bnp-paribas-to-neutral-updated.html.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust P L C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.