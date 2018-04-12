Daimler (DAI) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($90.12) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, February 12th. equinet set a €80.00 ($98.77) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($88.89) target price on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS set a €85.00 ($104.94) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($93.83) target price on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €76.83 ($94.85).

ETR DAI opened at €65.09 ($80.36) on Wednesday. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €59.01 ($72.85) and a fifty-two week high of €76.36 ($94.27).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

