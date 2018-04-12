Qnb (OTCMKTS:QNBC) VP Sells $20,025.00 in Stock

Qnb (OTCMKTS:QNBC) VP Dale A. Westwood sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $20,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS QNBC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.20. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.60. Qnb has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter. QNB had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of QNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd.

QNB Company Profile

QNB Corp. operates as the holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for the residents and businesses in southeastern Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, club accounts, traditional statement savings accounts, and online savings accounts; and time deposit products comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

