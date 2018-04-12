Danaher Co. (DHR) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.2% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,984,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,804,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,474 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Danaher by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,776,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $581,324,000 after acquiring an additional 994,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,263,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $580,150,000 after acquiring an additional 167,442 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,630,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $397,144,000 after acquiring an additional 63,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,301,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,263,000 after acquiring an additional 222,067 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on DHR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.18.

In related news, insider Rainer Blair sold 51,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $4,968,040.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,393.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 42,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $4,397,242.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,008 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,598.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,260 shares of company stock worth $31,657,786. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.97 and a fifty-two week high of $104.82. The company has a market capitalization of $69,422.11, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

