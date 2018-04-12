DAPPSTER Market Cap Hits $45,815.00 (DLISK)

DAPPSTER (CURRENCY:DLISK) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. DAPPSTER has a market cap of $45,815.00 and $3.00 worth of DAPPSTER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAPPSTER has traded flat against the US dollar. One DAPPSTER coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002902 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00797362 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013078 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00040090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00163733 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00140921 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00058209 BTC.

About DAPPSTER

DAPPSTER uses the hashing algorithm. DAPPSTER’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DAPPSTER’s official website is dlisk.com. DAPPSTER’s official Twitter account is @Dlisk_promo.

DAPPSTER Coin Trading

DAPPSTER can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase DAPPSTER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPPSTER must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPPSTER using one of the exchanges listed above.

