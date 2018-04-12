Darcy Will Sells 1,400 Shares of Gamehost (GH) Stock

Gamehost (TSE:GH) Director Darcy Will sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.55, for a total transaction of C$14,770.00.

Darcy Will also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 6th, Darcy Will sold 800 shares of Gamehost stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.55, for a total transaction of C$8,440.00.

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Darcy Will sold 300 shares of Gamehost stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.55, for a total transaction of C$3,165.00.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Darcy Will sold 1,600 shares of Gamehost stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.55, for a total transaction of C$16,880.00.

On Monday, March 26th, Darcy Will sold 400 shares of Gamehost stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.55, for a total transaction of C$4,220.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Darcy Will sold 300 shares of Gamehost stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.82, for a total transaction of C$3,246.00.

On Friday, March 23rd, Darcy Will sold 400 shares of Gamehost stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.55, for a total transaction of C$4,220.00.

GH stock opened at C$10.56 on Thursday. Gamehost has a 52-week low of C$8.94 and a 52-week high of C$11.34.

Gamehost (TSE:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.70 million during the quarter. Gamehost had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 15.60%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/darcy-will-sells-1400-shares-of-gamehost-gh-stock.html.

Gamehost Company Profile

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket outlets, as well as the provision of food and beverage services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

Receive News & Ratings for Gamehost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamehost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.