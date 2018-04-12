DarkLisk Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (DISK)

DarkLisk (CURRENCY:DISK) traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. DarkLisk has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of DarkLisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DarkLisk has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One DarkLisk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.12 or 0.04398300 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001303 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015605 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007531 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00017723 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013658 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 96.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure (PURE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006411 BTC.

DarkLisk Profile

DISK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2016. DarkLisk’s total supply is 17,888,425 coins.

Buying and Selling DarkLisk

DarkLisk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy DarkLisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DarkLisk must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DarkLisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

