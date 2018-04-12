DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI) versus ClearOne Communications (CLRO) Financial Contrast

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ: DZSI) and ClearOne Communications (NASDAQ:CLRO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

DASAN Zhone Solutions has a beta of 3.67, meaning that its share price is 267% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearOne Communications has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DASAN Zhone Solutions and ClearOne Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DASAN Zhone Solutions $247.11 million 0.74 $1.07 million $0.07 159.29 ClearOne Communications $48.64 million 1.22 $2.44 million $0.49 14.43

ClearOne Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DASAN Zhone Solutions. ClearOne Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DASAN Zhone Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ClearOne Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. DASAN Zhone Solutions does not pay a dividend. ClearOne Communications pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of DASAN Zhone Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of ClearOne Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 65.1% of DASAN Zhone Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of ClearOne Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DASAN Zhone Solutions and ClearOne Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DASAN Zhone Solutions 0.46% 1.61% 0.74% ClearOne Communications -26.92% 0.22% 0.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DASAN Zhone Solutions and ClearOne Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DASAN Zhone Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A ClearOne Communications 0 0 1 0 3.00

ClearOne Communications has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.23%. Given ClearOne Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ClearOne Communications is more favorable than DASAN Zhone Solutions.

Summary

DASAN Zhone Solutions beats ClearOne Communications on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc., formerly Zhone Technologies, Inc., designs, develops and manufactures communications network equipment for telecommunications operators and enterprises across the world. The Company’s products provide enterprise solutions that enable both network service providers and enterprises to deliver high speed fiber access, while transporting voice, video and data to the end user. In addition to its product offerings in its core business, it offers FiberLAN Passive Optical local area network (LAN), which provides an alternative to switched copper-based LANs. The customers of its FiberLAN business include hospitality, government, education, manufacturing and business enterprises. Its products span two categories: SLMS Products, and Legacy, Service and Other Products. Its SLMS Products include Broadband Aggregation and Service, Customer Premise Equipment (CPE), Zhone Management System and FiberLAN Passive Optical LAN.

ClearOne Communications Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

