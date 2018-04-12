Dashcoin Price Tops $0.0261 on Major Exchanges (DSH)

Dashcoin (CURRENCY:DSH) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Dashcoin has traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dashcoin has a total market capitalization of $457,828.00 and approximately $251.00 worth of Dashcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dashcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0261 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000512 BTC.

QuazarCoin (QCN) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcedi (BXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Dashcoin Profile

Dashcoin (CRYPTO:DSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2014. Dashcoin’s total supply is 17,574,970 coins. Dashcoin’s official Twitter account is @dashcoins. The official website for Dashcoin is dashcoin.info. The Reddit community for Dashcoin is /r/Dashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dashcoin

Dashcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase Dashcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dashcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dashcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

