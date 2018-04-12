Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) Trading 81.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Datacoin has a total market cap of $428,805.00 and $143.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 81.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00056895 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00031722 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014080 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00108812 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00022705 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00036673 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00462294 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 30,911,339 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info.

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is not currently possible to buy Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

