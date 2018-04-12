Datum Reaches One Day Volume of $2.25 Million (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Datum token can now be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges including AEX, OKEx, Huobi and COSS. Datum has a market capitalization of $20.95 million and $2.25 million worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datum has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003009 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00837324 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00017226 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012661 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00041315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00165143 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00061744 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Datum

Datum’s launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,990,957 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Datum is datum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, OKEx, EtherDelta, Huobi and AEX. It is not currently possible to buy Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.