DATx (DATX) Market Capitalization Tops $0.00

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, DATx has traded 40% higher against the dollar. DATx has a total market cap of $0.00 and $10,139.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx token can now be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007925 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003037 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00842355 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00016801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012517 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00041952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00166378 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00055967 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About DATx

DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co.

DATx Token Trading

DATx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is not presently possible to purchase DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

