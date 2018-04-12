Dave & Buster’s (NASDAQ:PLAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dave & Buster’s (NASDAQ:PLAY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.82 million. Dave & Buster’s had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Dave & Buster’s updated its FY19 guidance to $2.32-2.68 EPS.

PLAY opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.46. Dave & Buster’s has a 1-year low of $37.85 and a 1-year high of $73.48. The firm has a market cap of $1,691.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.10.

In other Dave & Buster’s news, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $93,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Its venues offer a menu of ?Fun American New Gourmet' entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

