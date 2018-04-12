David Fennell Buys 106,000 Shares of Highland Copper Co (CVE:HI) Stock

Highland Copper Co (CVE:HI) Director David Fennell bought 106,000 shares of Highland Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, David Fennell bought 15,000 shares of Highland Copper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,100.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, David Fennell bought 108,000 shares of Highland Copper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,120.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, David Fennell bought 10,000 shares of Highland Copper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,400.00.

On Friday, February 16th, David Fennell bought 42,000 shares of Highland Copper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, David Fennell bought 86,000 shares of Highland Copper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,900.00.

On Friday, January 19th, David Fennell bought 20,000 shares of Highland Copper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,000.00.

CVE:HI traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.14. 10,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,869. Highland Copper Co has a 52 week low of C$0.09 and a 52 week high of C$0.17.

Highland Copper (CVE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Highland Copper

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper projects in the United States. It also explores for silver ores. The company owns the White Pine copper project and the Copperwood copper project in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

