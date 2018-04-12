Insider Selling: goeasy (GSY) Insider Sells C$178,551.89 in Stock

goeasy (TSE:GSY) insider David Yeilding sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.39, for a total value of C$178,551.89.

Shares of TSE:GSY traded up C$0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$35.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,062. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$25.52 and a 12 month high of C$41.50.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$108.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$107.40 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 4.94%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSY. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on goeasy from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Desjardins upped their price objective on goeasy from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides goods and alternative financial services in Canada. It operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; and consumer loans and related financial services, such as loan protection plans, home and auto benefit plans, and credit monitoring services.

