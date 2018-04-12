DCORP (DRP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $443.00

DCORP (CURRENCY:DRP) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One DCORP token can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00008595 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Cryptopia. During the last week, DCORP has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. DCORP has a total market cap of $5.36 million and $443.00 worth of DCORP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002950 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00816651 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00016811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012939 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00040116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00161772 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00058159 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

DCORP Profile

DCORP’s genesis date was June 1st, 2017. DCORP’s total supply is 8,094,002 tokens. DCORP’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=1928628. DCORP’s official website is www.dcorp.it. DCORP’s official Twitter account is @DcorpVC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DCORP is /r/dcorp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DCORP

DCORP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Mercatox. It is not currently possible to buy DCORP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DCORP must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DCORP using one of the exchanges listed above.

