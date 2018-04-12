DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) CFO Matthew T. Murphy Sells 18,000 Shares

DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) CFO Matthew T. Murphy sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $1,032,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DCT Industrial Trust stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,582. DCT Industrial Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5,230.74, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.66 million. DCT Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that DCT Industrial Trust Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. DCT Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DCT Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,464,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DCT shares. ValuEngine upgraded DCT Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase downgraded DCT Industrial Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on DCT Industrial Trust from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

About DCT Industrial Trust

DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) is an industrial real estate company. The Company specializes in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties located in various distribution markets in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: East, Central and West.

