Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Deckers Outdoor earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the textile maker an impact score of 45.6273332938919 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of DECK stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.02. 475,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,312. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $55.76 and a 1 year high of $98.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,019.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $1.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $810.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DECK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Pivotal Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

In related news, CFO Thomas George sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.97, for a total value of $712,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,590.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $208,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,762.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,368 shares of company stock worth $1,451,457 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and sidewalk surfers shoe, and yoga mat and beer cozy sandal collections under the Sanuk brand name.

