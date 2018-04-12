Comparing Deere & Company (DE) & Its Peers

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) is one of 5 publicly-traded companies in the “Farm machinery & equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Deere & Company to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.3% of Deere & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of shares of all “Farm machinery & equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Deere & Company shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Farm machinery & equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Deere & Company and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deere & Company 4.57% 27.18% 3.76% Deere & Company Competitors 1.43% 9.49% 2.74%

Risk & Volatility

Deere & Company has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deere & Company’s peers have a beta of 0.65, suggesting that their average stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Deere & Company and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deere & Company 1 6 12 0 2.58 Deere & Company Competitors 117 331 250 10 2.22

Deere & Company presently has a consensus target price of $171.04, indicating a potential upside of 15.01%. As a group, “Farm machinery & equipment” companies have a potential downside of 2.67%. Given Deere & Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Deere & Company is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

Deere & Company pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Deere & Company pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Farm machinery & equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 28.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Deere & Company and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Deere & Company $29.74 billion $2.16 billion 22.26 Deere & Company Competitors $7.90 billion $482.27 million 27.12

Deere & Company has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Deere & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Deere & Company beats its peers on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts. The construction and forestry segment provides a line of construction equipment, and forestry machines and attachments available in the world. The construction and forestry segment is also engaged in providing fleet management telematics solutions. The financial services segment primarily finances sales and leases by the Company dealers of new and used agriculture and turf equipment and construction and forestry equipment. The financial services segment also provides wholesale financing to dealers of the foregoing equipment, finances retail revolving charge accounts and offers extended equipment warranties.

