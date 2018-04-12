Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

TACO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.71. 164,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,538. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $418.67, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -0.02.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 907,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 147,192 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 90,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 10.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 456,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 42,790 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $1,581,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 215.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 55,138 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/del-taco-restaurants-taco-lowered-to-strong-sell-at-bidaskclub-updated-updated-updated.html.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc is an operator and franchisor of restaurants featuring made-to-order cuisine, including both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of January 3, 2017, the Company operated 551 Del Taco restaurants. The Company’s menu offers a combination of Mexican-inspired food, such as tacos and burritos, and American classics, such as Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries and milkshakes.

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.