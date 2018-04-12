Delek US (DK) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DK. Zacks Investment Research cut Delek US from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Delek US in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Delek US from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Delek US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Delek US in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Delek US has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.47.

DK traded down $1.90 on Monday, hitting $42.64. 2,822,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,899. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Delek US has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3,701.67, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 129.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

In other Delek US news, insider Anthony L. Miller sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $41,220.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Frederec Green sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,109 shares of company stock worth $8,782,256 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 6.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 195,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 123.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 31,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 71.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 466,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 194,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

