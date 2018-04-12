Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, “Delphi Technologies PLC develops, designs and manufactures powertrain technologies for original equipment manufacturers. The company’s operating segment consists of Powertrain Systems and Products & Service Solutions. Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems. It also offers electronic control modules and power electronics technologies. PSS segment sells aftermarket products to independent aftermarket and original equipment service customers. It supplies a full suite of aftermarket products, including engine control modules, pumps, injectors, fuel modules, exhaust gas recirculation valves, brakes, steering and suspension. Delphi Technologies PLC is based in United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Delphi Technologies from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.63.

Shares of Delphi Technologies stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $49.67. The stock had a trading volume of 586,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,461. The company has a market cap of $4,392.56 and a P/E ratio of 9.64. Delphi Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delphi Technologies news, Director Frank J. Dellaquila bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Manganello acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.80 per share, for a total transaction of $732,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,770,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,633,000 after buying an additional 113,017 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 1,931.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,422,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,629,000 after buying an additional 1,352,310 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Delphi Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 959,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,822 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Delphi Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 709,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,831,000 after purchasing an additional 26,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its position in Delphi Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 678,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,776,000 after purchasing an additional 37,644 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

