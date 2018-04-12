Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Delphy has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00010130 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx and Gate.io. Delphy has a market cap of $26.80 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007474 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003069 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00819045 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014628 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00040923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00174781 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00061739 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,750,005 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org.

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and OKEx. It is not currently possible to purchase Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

