Denarius (DNR) Market Capitalization Hits $3.17 Million

Denarius (CURRENCY:DNR) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Denarius has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Denarius has a total market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $15,118.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Denarius coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00015258 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and BarterDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00015892 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Denarius Profile

Denarius (CRYPTO:DNR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 2,640,259 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io.

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, BarterDEX and SouthXchange. It is not currently possible to buy Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

