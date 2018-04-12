Denbury Resources (DNR) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.12

Media coverage about Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Denbury Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 45.9631404977362 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

NYSE DNR opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Denbury Resources has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1,249.97, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 3.15.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Denbury Resources will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Denbury Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denbury Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.82.

In other news, Director Laura A. Sugg sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,354.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

