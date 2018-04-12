Denny’s (DENN) Receives $13.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on DENN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other news, CEO John C. Miller sold 72,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,089,151.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,326 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Verostek sold 7,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $115,484.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,505 shares of company stock worth $2,323,873 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. 59,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.94, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $1,005.85, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Denny’s had a net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 47.76%. The business had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.84 million. analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Denny’s (DENN) Receives $13.33 Average PT from Brokerages” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/dennys-denn-receives-13-33-average-pt-from-brokerages-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 27, 2017, it had 1,735 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide, including 128 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, the Philippines, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, Curaçao, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.