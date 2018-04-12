Descartes Systems Group (DSG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$35.57.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th.

DSG stock traded down C$0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$36.13. 107,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,337. Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of C$29.71 and a 52-week high of C$39.91.

Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.02). Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of C$80.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$81.08 million.

In other Descartes Systems Group news, insider Raimond Diederik sold 11,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.77, for a total transaction of C$444,817.29. Also, insider Robert Parker sold 23,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.17, for a total value of C$874,461.42.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

