Desire (DSR) Achieves Market Cap of $213,069.00

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 42.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, Desire has traded up 44.1% against the dollar. One Desire coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. Desire has a market capitalization of $213,069.00 and $17,187.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,768.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.94 or 0.06137410 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $715.48 or 0.09187780 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.44 or 0.01610770 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.76 or 0.02398320 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00199724 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010776 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.55 or 0.02729470 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 1,772,559 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,637 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is not presently possible to buy Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.