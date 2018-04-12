FY2018 EPS Estimates for Saputo Inc. (SAP) Lowered by Analyst

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saputo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Desjardins analyst K. Howlett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.92. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.43.

SAP opened at C$41.06 on Thursday. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$39.08 and a 12-month high of C$47.59.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.04). Saputo had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of C$3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.93 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th.

In other news, insider Carl Colizza sold 4,728 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.50, for a total transaction of C$191,484.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 433 shares of company stock valued at $17,418.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes various dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Australia. It offers a range of cheese products, such as mozzarella, American-style, specialty cheeses, cheddar, fine cheeses, and other cheeses; butter; and dairy and non-dairy extended shelf-life products, including cream and creamers, ice cream mixes, whipping creams, aerosol whipped toppings, iced coffee, and value-added milks, as well as cultured products, such as sour cream and cottage cheese.

