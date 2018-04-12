Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.53) price target on the stock. FinnCap’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 97.94% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Destiny Pharma stock opened at GBX 126.30 ($1.79) on Thursday. Destiny Pharma has a 1 year low of GBX 111 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 235 ($3.32).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/destiny-pharma-dest-earns-corporate-rating-from-finncap.html.

About Destiny Pharma

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. It is involved in developing XF-73 Nasal for the treatment of post-surgical staphylococcal infections; XF-73 Throat for the treatment of staphylococcal hospital/ventilator pneumonia infections; XF-70 Dermal for the treatment of skin burn wound infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria; and XF-70 Lung for the treatment of bacterial biofilm-associated infections.

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.