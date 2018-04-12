Destiny Pharma (DEST) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (8.40) (($0.12)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (8.30) (($0.12)) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of DEST opened at GBX 127 ($1.80) on Thursday. Destiny Pharma has a 1-year low of GBX 111 ($1.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 235 ($3.32).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.53) target price on shares of Destiny Pharma in a report on Thursday.

About Destiny Pharma

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. It is involved in developing XF-73 Nasal for the treatment of post-surgical staphylococcal infections; XF-73 Throat for the treatment of staphylococcal hospital/ventilator pneumonia infections; XF-70 Dermal for the treatment of skin burn wound infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria; and XF-70 Lung for the treatment of bacterial biofilm-associated infections.

