Deutsche Bank AG Buys 707,305 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,655,152 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707,305 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.63% of Hudbay Minerals worth $14,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,398,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,368,436 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,642,000 after buying an additional 730,583 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,284,726 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,294,000 after buying an additional 39,361 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1,067.9% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,791,413 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,564,000 after buying an additional 2,552,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,144,616 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,936,000 after buying an additional 875,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBM opened at $7.30 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1,815.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 2.98.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $414.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.00 million. analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of copper concentrate, consisting of copper, gold and silver, as well as zinc metal. The Company is focused on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The Company has assets in North and South America.

