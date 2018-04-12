Deutsche Bank AG Sells 355,670 Shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 355,670 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.58% of Innoviva worth $8,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 61.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 33,810.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 66.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 51,847 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 53.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

INVA stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. Innoviva Inc has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $1,710.64, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.37, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Innoviva had a negative return on equity of 48.93% and a net margin of 61.76%. The business had revenue of $69.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Innoviva Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Innoviva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

In other Innoviva news, VP George B. Abercrombie sold 8,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $132,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Desparbes sold 5,378 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $88,844.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc, formerly Theravance, Inc, is engaged in the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), including RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA (fluticasone furoate (FF)/vilanterol (VI)) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/vilanterol (UMEC/VI)).

