Deutsche Bank (DBK) Given a €16.50 Price Target at Independent Research

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) received a €16.50 ($20.37) target price from Independent Research in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DBK. HSBC set a €16.00 ($19.75) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.80 ($18.27) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS set a €16.30 ($20.12) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Societe Generale set a €10.50 ($12.96) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, equinet set a €18.00 ($22.22) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €13.87 ($17.12).

Shares of DBK stock traded up €0.18 ($0.22) on Monday, hitting €11.67 ($14.40). 8,877,966 shares of the stock traded hands. Deutsche Bank has a 1-year low of €12.36 ($15.26) and a 1-year high of €18.49 ($22.83).

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, affluent clients, and small and medium sized corporate clients worldwide. The company's Global Markets segment offers financial markets' products, such as bonds, equities and equity-linked products, exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, foreign exchange, money market instruments, and structured products.

