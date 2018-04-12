Kimco Realty (KIM) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $16.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho restated a hold rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.52.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.01. 3,836,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,473,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $6,088.27, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 35.48%. The company had revenue of $310.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $51,680.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,134.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,753,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,825,000 after purchasing an additional 394,524 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,634,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,889,000 after purchasing an additional 27,116 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,889 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,165,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 339,323 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corporation is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, development and operation of open-air shopping centers, which are anchored generally by discount department stores, grocery stores or drugstores. As of June 30, 2017, the Company had interests in 510 shopping center properties, including 84 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), located in 32 states, Puerto Rico and Canada.

