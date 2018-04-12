Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €30.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($37.04) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note released on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LHA. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.55 ($40.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase set a €28.50 ($35.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($28.40) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €36.20 ($44.69) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS set a €31.70 ($39.14) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €30.48 ($37.63).

ETR:LHA traded up €0.80 ($0.99) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €26.99 ($33.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,358,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €14.23 ($17.57) and a fifty-two week high of €31.26 ($38.59).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Passenger Airline Group, Logistics, MRO, and Catering segments. The Passenger Airline Group segment offers passenger services through a route network of 301 destinations in 100 countries.

