Nord/LB Reiterates €34.00 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €34.00 ($41.98) price objective by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.82% from the company’s previous close.

LHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.70 ($28.02) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.15 ($37.22) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €36.20 ($44.69) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €32.00 ($39.51) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €30.48 ($37.63).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €26.19 ($32.33) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €14.23 ($17.57) and a 52-week high of €31.26 ($38.59).

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Passenger Airline Group, Logistics, MRO, and Catering segments. The Passenger Airline Group segment offers passenger services through a route network of 301 destinations in 100 countries.

