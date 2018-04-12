Dexcom’s (DXCM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a $78.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DXCM. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Dexcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Dexcom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Dexcom from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dexcom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dexcom to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dexcom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $70.96 on Monday. Dexcom has a twelve month low of $42.62 and a twelve month high of $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical device company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.82 million. Dexcom had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Dexcom will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dexcom news, insider Terrance H. Gregg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $568,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 484,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,552,024.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $176,643.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,720.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,854 shares of company stock worth $2,141,081 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dexcom in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Dexcom in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Zions Bancorporation lifted its holdings in Dexcom by 36,222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 3,269 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dexcom in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Dexcom in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

About Dexcom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

