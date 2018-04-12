Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shares Bought by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,624 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,627. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $111.07 and a twelve month high of $157.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $36,919.64, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 51.22% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $244,010.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,040. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

