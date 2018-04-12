Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) Position Boosted by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,543 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of Diamondrock Hospitality worth $7,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondrock Hospitality by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,200 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Diamondrock Hospitality by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 8,397,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,594 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Diamondrock Hospitality by 712.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,262,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,087 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondrock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $10,605,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondrock Hospitality by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,554,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,116,000 after purchasing an additional 930,189 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Mark W. Brugger purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $99,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Diamondrock Hospitality stock opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,045.48, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Diamondrock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $12.11.

Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $207.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.36 million. Diamondrock Hospitality had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. research analysts forecast that Diamondrock Hospitality will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Diamondrock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DRH shares. Boenning Scattergood lowered Diamondrock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “under perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Diamondrock Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. ValuEngine raised Diamondrock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diamondrock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diamondrock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

Diamondrock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. As of February 26, 2018, the Company owns 28 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms.

