Diane M. Gershowitz Sells 12,750 Shares of Marcus Co. (MCS) Stock

Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $393,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,482 shares in the company, valued at $230,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MCS stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $858.80, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Marcus Co. has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $34.90.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $158.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.52 million. Marcus had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. analysts forecast that Marcus Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Marcus’s payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 780,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,338,000 after buying an additional 69,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 16,530 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 27,886 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its position in shares of Marcus by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 20,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its position in shares of Marcus by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 159,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 34,199 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCS. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marcus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states.

