DigiByte Market Cap Hits $246.62 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (CURRENCY:DGB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. DigiByte has a market cap of $246.62 million and $7.21 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinhouse, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 36.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Myriad (XMY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000133 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001456 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000400 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 10,104,891,448 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is www.digibyte.io. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that has adopted the Bitcoin “21” figure but increased the supply to 21 billion – with over 5 algorithms to mine with (Scryt, Sha-256, Qubit, Skein, Groestl) – in order to keep mining local and in the hands of many. A 60 second block target, a 0.5% premine and a block retarget every 2.4 hrs or 244 blocks. DigiByte: Refers to the entire DigiByte network or a single monetary unit on the payment network. 21 billion DigiBytes will be created over 21 years. Block: A grouping of all transactions sent over the DigiByte network within a 30 second time frame. Think of a block as an excel spreadsheet that lists the address location of all DigiBytes at a given point in time in history. New DigiBytes are brought into circulation as each block is discovered on the network through a process called mining. Mining: Mining is how transactions are processed on the network. Anyone can become a miner by donating and using their desktop, laptop or mobile phone computing power to help process transactions on the DigiByte network. DigiByte has made this process even easier with our 3 click mining software for beginners. Blockchain: The DigiByte blockchain is the entire history of all blocks discovered on the network & therefore all transactions made on the network. Each block references the proceeding block all the way back to the beginning of the network to what is known as the genesis block. By linking blocks (spreadsheets) together an accurate, secure accounting of all up to date DigiByte ownership is made by decentralized consensus. “

Buying and Selling DigiByte

DigiByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhouse, Bittylicious, Bittrex, Kucoin, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, alcurEX, HitBTC, Bit-Z, CoinExchange, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Poloniex, Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and OKEx. It is not possible to purchase DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigiByte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.