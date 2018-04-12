Digital Bullion Gold (DBG) Trading 24% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Digital Bullion Gold (CURRENCY:DBG) traded up 22.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Digital Bullion Gold has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $329.00 worth of Digital Bullion Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Bullion Gold coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Bullion Gold has traded 24% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00162837 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00019704 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000134 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000335 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000066 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00001030 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Digital Bullion Gold

Digital Bullion Gold is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Digital Bullion Gold’s total supply is 24,523,275 coins. Digital Bullion Gold’s official website is digitalbulliongold.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Reward: 210Block Reward Halving Rate: 100000Difficulty retarget: D.G.W. “

Digital Bullion Gold Coin Trading

Digital Bullion Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy Digital Bullion Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Bullion Gold must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Bullion Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

