Digital Realty (DLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.93.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Digital Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Wells Fargo raised shares of Digital Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.31 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of Digital Realty stock traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,525. Digital Realty has a one year low of $96.56 and a one year high of $127.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21,262.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.18). Digital Realty had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $731.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.30 million. research analysts forecast that Digital Realty will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Digital Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Digital Realty’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $1,034,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, gaming, life sciences and consumer products.

